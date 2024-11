Strong had two carries for eight yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers. He also returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.

Strong dropped a rung on the backfield depth chart with the return of Jerome Ford from a hamstring injury, working behind Nick Chubb and Ford and seeing his opportunities diminish. For Strong to have a significant backfield role, the Browns might have to decide to blow up the roster ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and deal Chubb, who is operating on a one-year deal.