Strong faces added competition for work in the Cleveland backfield following the team's addition of Kareem Hunt on Wednesday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

In the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, Strong's profile in the Browns offense initially looked as though it could increase. While that's still possible to some degree, Strong's change-of-pace touches is now less clear following the signing of Hunt, who played for Cleveland from 2019 through 2022. For now, Jerome Ford is slated to work as the team's lead back, beginning with Sunday's game against the Titans. Assuming Hunt is active Week 3, he could end up serving as the top backup rather than Strong, who has been with the Browns for less than a month and didn't play his first snaps on offense until after Chubb exited Monday's loss to the Steelers.