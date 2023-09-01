Strong may have a role in the Browns offense to start the season, Irie Harris of cleveland.com reports.

Strong is one of three RBs on the initial 53-man roster, along with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, after the Browns traded OT Tyrone Wheatley to New England for the running back this past Sunday. While Ford's recent return to practice after battling a hamstring injury suggests Strong may not really be needed Week 1, a small role on offense isn't out of the question, nor is playing time on special teams.