Strong (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, Strong recorded just five snaps on offense, while carrying three times for nine yards and catching his only target for minus-7 yards. At this stage Strong is working behind both Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, so if he isn't available Sunday against the Ravens his absence would be a depth concern for Cleveland's backfield, but wouldn't carry much in the way of fantasy implications. Fellow RBs Kenyan Drake and John Kelly are currently members of the team's practice squad.