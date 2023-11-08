Watch Now:

Strong (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In the Browns' 27-0 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, Strong recorded just five snaps on offense, while carrying three times for nine yards and catching his only target for minus-7 yards. At this stage Strong is working behind both Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, so if he isn't available Sunday against the Ravens his absence would be a depth concern for Cleveland's backfield, but wouldn't carry much in the way of fantasy implications. Fellow RBs Kenyan Drake and John Kelly are currently members of the team's practice squad.

More News