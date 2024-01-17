Strong (back) finished the 2023 season with 63 carries for 291 yards and one touchdown while catching five of eight targets for 47 yards.

Strong spent his rookie season with the Patriots in 2022 but was traded to the Browns in August. Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury opened up an opportunity, but the Browns promoted Jerome Ford to the top of the depth chart and re-signed Kareem Hunt, leaving Strong in a little-used third-string role. Chubb is expected to be recovered by the start of the 2024 season, and Ford remains on hand as well, so Strong's usage isn't projected to grow in 2024, though the back injury that kept Strong from playing in the team's wild-card round loss to Houston isn't expected to impact his availability moving forward.