Strong played five of 76 snaps on offense and carried once for zero yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars. He also returned a kickoff for 29 yards.

Strong took two carries for 20 yards in last week's 36-19 loss to the Rams, but he didn't have the opportunity to build on that performance while the Browns leaned more heavily on Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt in a more tightly contested Week 14 game. Ford emerged from Sunday's win with a wrist injury, so if he's unable to play through the issue in the Browns' Week 15 game against the Bears, Strong could see a heightened role as a change-of-pace option behind Hunt.