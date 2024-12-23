Strong had two carries for six yards and caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Cincinnati.

This was the first game after a foot injury forced Nick Chubb to injured reserve. Jerome Ford capably handled the lead-back role, while Strong and D'Onta Foreman worked as depth options. Foreman, who hadn't played since Week 8, entered on Cleveland's first drive, had two red-zone carries, and lost a fumble at the goal line. That was the end of his day, as Strong operated as the top backup the rest of the way. Strong's two carries were his first since Week 11, and his 13 snaps his biggest workload since Week 8.