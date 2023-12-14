Strong (undisclosed) will not practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong wasn't on the team's injury report Wednesday, so it's unclear when the second-year running back suffered the injury, or what the injury even may be. Kareem Hunt (groin) did not practice Wednesday, and Jerome Ford (wrist) was limited, which makes for a banged-up running back corps for the Browns ahead of their matchup against the Bears on Sunday.