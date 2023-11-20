Strong had one carry for one yard and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers in Week 11.

Three weeks ago, it looked like there could be a role for Strong in Cleveland's offense, but he's been limited to eight snaps over the last three games, including three against Pittsburgh. He maintains a spot as a kick returner, but all three kickoffs from the Steelers were touchbacks. If Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt stay healthy, there's little room for Strong other than a potential one-off big play as a receiver out of the backfield.