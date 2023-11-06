Strong had three carries for nine yards and caught his lone target for minus-7 yards in Sunday's 27-0 win over the Cardinals in Week 9.

A week after Strong logged a season-high 24 snaps, he had just five plays on offense. Backfield injuries created a path to a greater role for Strong, but Jerome Ford was able to quickly overcome an ankle injury, which relegated Strong to a minor role Sunday. Ford and Kareem Hunt will be the primary fill-ins for the injured Nick Chubb (knee) going forward. In his brief window of opportunity, however, Strong showed quickness and a potential to be a third down back.