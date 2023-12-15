Strong did not participate in practice Thursday due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The kick returner and third-string running back will have one more practice day to try to get back on the field ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Strong has 38 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown in 2023.
