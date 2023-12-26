Strong had five carries for 22 yards, did not catch his lone target and returned one kickoff for 36 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over Houston in Week 16.

Strong's opening kickoff return gave the offense good field position, which set up a 53-yard connection from quarterback Joe Flacco to wideout Amari Cooper. Three plays later, the Browns had a 7-0 lead just 1:42 into the game. That sequence set the tone of the day. On offense, Strong's five totes were his most since Week 8 when Jerome Ford was dealing with an ankle injury. The Browns return to action quickly, Thursday night at home against the Jets, which could lead to a bigger role for Strong. Early in the practice week, Kareem Hunt's groin injury bears monitoring.