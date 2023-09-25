Strong carried six times for 27 yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee.

In Cleveland's first game without Nick Chubb (knee), Strong (eight snaps) operated as the No. 3 back behind Jerome Ford (40) and the newly re-signed Kareem Hunt (14). Strong had one carry on the first series, then five more on the Browns' final drive of the game. The kickoff return was his first of the season, and it appears he will take those duties from Ford, who is now atop the running back depth chart. Head coach Kevin Stefanski does not want to risk injury to another lead RB by having them returning kickoffs.