Strong (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Strong suffered a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and now his availability for Week 18 is in jeopardy. He'll likely have to practice Thursday or Friday to be able to suit up Saturday at Baltimore.
