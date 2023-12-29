Strong had four carries for 29 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 37-20 win over the Jets in Week 17.

Strong was on the field for 14 offensive snaps, getting work to spell both Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt in what became blowout in the first half. The quick turnaround added some intrigue, as Hunt dealt with a groin injury early in the practice week. However, Strong was not needed for anything more than the role he's played the last few weeks: a handful of offensive snaps/carries and a healthy dose of special teams duty.