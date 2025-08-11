Strong (undisclosed) participated in Monday's training camp practice in a limited capacity, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Strong did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers due to an undisclosed injury. The 2022 fourth-rounder is in a battle against Trayveon Williams and rookie fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson for a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster as a depth running back. Strong should be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles if he's can increase his practice activity over the coming week.