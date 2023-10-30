Strong gained 41 yards on 10 carries and caught his lone target for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8. He also returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

Strong, who played a season-high 24 snaps, led the Browns backfield with 82 combined yards. He was part of a three-back attack deployed by Cleveland, which surprisingly had Jerome Ford available after he dealt with an ankle injury during the preparation week. For a second straight game, Strong showed off speed -- his 41-yard catch and run set up the Browns' first touchdown and halted early momentum for Seattle, which jumped to a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game. He also played the fourth quarter of a close game for a second straight week and lined up at wideout a few times. The Browns clearly trust him. Ford (26 snaps) looked healthy in a managed role, and the Browns will monitor the ankle heading into Week 9 against Arizona. Strong's role going forward will depend on how quickly Ford responds, but he has legit speed and has not looked out of the place the last two weeks.