Strong carried the ball 13 times for 89 yards and caught four of five targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

The veteran back got the start with Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson being held out of the game, and Strong took advantage of the opportunity. Most of his production came on a 54-yard carry on the first play of the fourth quarter, after which he gave way to Ahmani Marshall. Despite the big performance, Strong's best path to a spot on the 53-man roster will come via his special-teams contributions, and he'll presumably get bumped down the RB depth chart further once 2025 second-round pick Quinshon Judkins finally gets signed.