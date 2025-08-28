Browns' Pierre Strong: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strong (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official media site.
Strong was evaluated for a concussion during the team's final preseason game, but there was never a confirmed diagnosis. The 2022 fourth-round pick will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Browns. Ahead of Week 1, the Browns have running backs Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders in the mix while Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned.
More News
-
Pierre Strong: Waived with injury designation•
-
Pierre Strong: Slated to be cut by Browns•
-
Browns' Pierre Strong: Exits for concussion protocol•
-
Browns' Pierre Strong: Racks up yardage Saturday•
-
Browns' Pierre Strong: Practicing Monday•
-
Browns' Pierre Strong: Facing tough competition for snaps•