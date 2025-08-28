Strong (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official media site.

Strong was evaluated for a concussion during the team's final preseason game, but there was never a confirmed diagnosis. The 2022 fourth-round pick will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Browns. Ahead of Week 1, the Browns have running backs Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders in the mix while Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned.