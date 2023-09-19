Strong had two carries for one yard, a rushing touchdown and one target in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers in Week 2.

Strong, who played special teams only in Week 1, is about to go under a microscope. The Browns lost Nick Chubb to a knee injury, which the team fears is season ending. The domino effect of the injury moves Jerome Ford to No. 1 on the depth chart and Strong to his primary backup. The 24-year-old Strong was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and was primarily a special teams contributor during his rookie season. He had 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown on 49 offensive snaps. Cleveland, which could seek another back, has Hassan Hall on its practice squad.