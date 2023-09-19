Strong had two carries for one yard and a touchdown and failed to catch his only target in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers.

Strong, who played only 13 special-teams snaps in Week 1, saw his first action of the season on offense after the Browns lost Nick Chubb to a potentially season-ending knee injury. Jerome Ford will move to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart while Strong becomes the primary backup. The 24-year-old was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and was mainly a special-teams contributor during his rookie season, producing 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries over 49 offensive snaps, but he got traded to Cleveland in late August after New England signed Ezekiel Elliott. Ford and Strong could be joined by Hassan Hall, who is currently on the Browns' practice squad.