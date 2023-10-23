Strong rushed eight times for 25 yards and returned two kickoffs for 46 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7.

Strong recorded a season high in carries with five of those runs coming after Jerome Ford left the game early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Ford's situation bears monitoring during the preparations for Week 8's road game in Seattle. If Ford is limited or unavailable, Kareem Hunt figures to fill in as the primary back while Strong would be in position for greater-than-normal usage.