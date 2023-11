Strong did not play on offense during Sunday's 33-31 win over Baltimore.

Strong was questionable all week with a hamstring injury, which may be the reason he was limited to special teams duty, although he did return one kickoff for 33 yards. He entered Sunday with 23 touches over the prior three games, but with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt healthy, Strong's role figures to be limited. He played just five offensive snaps in Week 9's win over Arizona.