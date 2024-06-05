Strong (back) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, Joshua Gunter of Cleveland.com reports.
Strong was inactive for Browns' wild-card loss to the Texans in January, but is well over his back issue. After Cleveland added D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb (knee) and Jerome Ford, Strong may be on the roster bubble with the Browns this summer.
