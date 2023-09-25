Strong carried six times for 27 yards and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee in Week 3.

In the first game without Nick Chubb, Strong (eight snaps) operated as the third back behind Jerome Ford (40) and the newly signed Kareem Hunt (14). He had one carry on the first series then five more on the Browns' final series of the game. The kickoff return was his first of the season, and it appears he will assume those duties for Ford, who had been the primary returned but now is atop the running back depth chart. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski does not want to subject his top back to injury while returning kickoffs.