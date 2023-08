The Patriots traded Strong to the Browns in exchange for Tyrone Wheatley on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the addition of Ezekiel Elliott, Strong found himself buried on New England's running back depth chart, which is led by Rhamondre Stevenson, and was losing ground to fellow 2022 draft pick Kevin Harris. In Cleveland, there's less of a logjam behind Nick Chubb, so Strong will be competing with Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton and others for backup opportunities.