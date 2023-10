Strong carried five times for 49 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4.

Strong was the Browns' unlikely rushing leader, fueled by a 40-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter. All of his touches came in the fourth with Cleveland trailing by 25 points after Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt came out of the blowout loss. The rushing attack clearly misses Nick Chubb (knee), but that situation is unlikely to lead to a greater role for Strong. The Browns are off Week 5.