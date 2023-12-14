Strong isn't practicing Thursday due to an undisclosed reason, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong didn't appear Wednesday on the Browns' initial Week 15 injury report, so it's unclear why he's not on the field a day later. Elsewhere in the Cleveland backfield, Kareem Hunt (groin) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, while Jerome Ford (wrist) opened Week 15 prep as a limited participant.