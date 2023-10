The Browns signed Walker to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, the move was expected given that Walker has already been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times. With Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder issue ahead of Sunday's game in Seattle, Walker is a candidate to make his second start of the season after playing the majority of the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts in relief of Watson.