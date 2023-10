Walker, who is currently on the Browns' practice squad, will work as the team's No. 2 QB ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Meanwhile, starter Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't practice Wednesday and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is unclear. If Watson is unavailable this weekend, however, Walker would be in line to start in his place ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who drew the Browns' Week 4 assignment.