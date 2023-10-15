The Browns officially elevated Walker from their practice squad Saturday, setting the stage for him to start in place of quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) on Sunday against the 49ers.

After Watson was a game-day scratch Week 4 due to a bruised rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the nod as the only other QB on the active roster. The Browns had a Week 5 bye, but the extra rest wasn't enough for Watson to be able to play this Sunday. Consequently, Walker took on all the first-team reps during Week 6 prep and now is in line for his eighth career start. In the previous seven, he completed 104 of 163 passes (63.8 percent) for 1,096 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions, recorded 14 carries for 43 yards and had three fumbles (one lost), all with the Panthers.