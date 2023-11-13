Walker did not complete his lone pass in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens in Week 10.

Walker was brought on for the final play of the first half to throw a Hail Mary pass, because starter Deshaun Watson went to the locker room early to address a gimpy left ankle. Watson played the second half -- completing all 14 throws during Cleveland's comeback win -- then downplayed the injury following the game. Presumably, Watson will be able to go Week 11 against the Steelers, but Walker remains ready just in case.