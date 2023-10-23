Walker completed 15 of 32 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts. He added three rushes for three yards.

Walker entered Sunday's contest as the backup, though he was forced into a significant relief role after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) left the game. He was unsurprisingly inefficient and was aided in the win by a defensive touchdown and three field goals from more than 50 yards away. The status of Watson is up in the air heading into a Week 8 matchup at Seattle, though there's some initial optimism that Walker will shift back to his backup role.