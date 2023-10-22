Walker is will serve as the Browns' No. 2 quarterback in Sunday's game against the Bears with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) active for the contest and in line to start.

Though he was elevated from the practice squad for the Browns' third game in a row, Walker will move into a backup role Week 7 with Watson making his return from a two-game absence. After Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled while starting in place of Watson in a Week 4 loss to the Ravens, Walker drew the nod coming out of the team's Week 5 bye while Watson remained sidelined. Though the Browns were able to secure a 19-17 upset victory over the previously undefeated 49ers, Walker wasn't a major factor in the win, as he completed just 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards while throwing two interceptions. Walker will remain ahead of Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart this week, but the Browns will have to sign Walker to the 53-man roster in order for him to be eligible to dress as Watson's backup in any subsequent contests.