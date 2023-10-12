Walker is slated to be the Browns' starting quarterback Sunday against the 49ers with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) expected to be sidelined, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson sustained a bruised rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder Week 4 and now is in line to miss a second consecutive contest as a result. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the nod in place of Watson the first time around as the only QB available on the game-day roster, but with the seeming knowledge that the latter can't go yet, Walker has been handling all of the first-team reps in practice this week. Assuming Watson is ruled out before Sunday's outing and the Browns elevate Walker on Saturday, Walker is in line for his eighth career start.