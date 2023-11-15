The Browns could turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson rather than Walker to serve as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers after the team announced Wednesday that Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski could shed more light on the Browns' plans at quarterback when he meets with the media later Wednesday, but it appears as though Walker -- who had been operating as Watson's backup for the past two games and made two starts earlier this season -- may give way to Thompson-Robinson this weekend. Meanwhile, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com relays that the Cleveland is expected to look into signing another quarterback in the coming days to provide the team with a third option at the position. In his two starts plus three relief appearances behind Watson this season, Walker has thrown for one touchdown against five interceptions while completing just 48 of 98 pass attempts for 618 yards.