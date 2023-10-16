Walker reverted to the Browns' practice quad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Walker got the start for injured quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) on Sunday against the 49ers. Overall, Walker was a modest 18-for-34 passing for 192 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while recording one more yard on three carries. In the course of 12 possessions, he led the Browns to one TD and four successful field goals from kicker Dustin Hopkins in the eventual 19-17 upset win. While he'll move back to the practice squad, Walker seemingly would be the top candidate to start again over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday at Indianapolis if Watson needs more time to recover.