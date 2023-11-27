Walker replaced Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) in the third quarter of Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos, completing six of 13 passes for 56 yards. He also committed two fumbles, losing one, and was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

It was a poor day overall for Cleveland quarterbacks, as the duo of Thompson-Robinson and Walker combined for a 47.6 percent completion rate, a 4.5 YPA and just 190 total passing yards. The 28-year-old former Panther has seen significant action in four games this season, managing only one TD pass while committing seven turnovers, but if Thompson-Robinson isn't able to clear the league's concussion protocol by next Sunday, Walker will be the Browns' only option under center in Week 13 against the Rams.