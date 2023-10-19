Walker would be the starter Week 7 against the Colts if quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is not ready to play, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Watson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, but Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule him out. It's still early in the week, and Watson was hopeful. "I think so," he said when asked if he would play Sunday. "It just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and the rehab that we're doing day to day." Walker filled in last week and managed, along with the defense and Dustin Hopkins' leg, to spring a surprising victory over the 49ers. He completed 18-of-34 passes for 192 yards with two interceptions.