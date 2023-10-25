Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Walker will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Walker -- who was signed to the Browns' 53-man roster earlier Wednesday -- will make his second start of the season and should be in store for his third extended outing in a row while Deshaun Watson focuses on rehabbing his injured throwing shoulder. After Watson missed the final three quarters of the Week 7 game against the Colts upon experiencing a setback with the shoulder injury that had kept him out for the previous two games, Walker came on in relief and completed 15 of 32 pass attempts for 178 yards and one interception in the Browns' 39-38 win. The Browns have won both of the games that Walker has appeared in this season, but it's largely been on the strength of the defense and kicking game rather than the quarterback, who has completed just half of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt while throwing three picks.