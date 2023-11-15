Walker is in line to take over as the Browns' starting QB, with Deshaun Watson done for the season due to a shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Walker will have surgery to repair his shoulder issue and is headed to IR. As a result, Walker is on track to move into a starting role going forward, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson slated to serve as his backup. With that in mind, Walker represents a fantasy option for those who roster Watson or are otherwise in need of signal-caller depth heading into Week 11 action.