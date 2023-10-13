Walker is slated to start at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday versus the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer and Jake Trotter of ESPN report.

Walker will draw the assignment, with Deshaun Watson in line to miss a second consecutive game with a right shoulder injury. When Watson was sidelined Oct. 1 against the Ravens, Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start. This time around, Walker gets the nod, which makes him a Week 6 lineup option for those who roster Watson or are scrambling for help in QB-heavy leagues or looking for a bye-week plug in.