Walker completed 15 of 31 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to Seattle. He added six rushes for 27 yards and also lost a fumble.

Walker dug the Browns an early hole after he fumbled midway through the first quarter to set up Seattle's second touchdown of the day. He also threw an interception just before the two-minute warning in the final quarter as Cleveland was trying to run out the clock with the lead. In between those miscues, he showed some promise by averaging eight yards per attempt while connecting with both Amari Cooper and David Njoku regularly to pick up chunk yardage. Walker is likely to remain the starter so long as Deshaun Watson (shoulder), who currently has an unclear timeline to return, is sidelined.