Walker completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers. He added one yard on three rushing attempts.

Walker made his Browns debut in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and surprisingly helped Cleveland hand San Francisco its first loss of the season. The former Carolina quarterback completed his first two passes with Cleveland, but Walker's third pass was picked off. It looked like Walker's second interception would cost his team the game, as the 49ers scored a go-ahead touchdown one play after returning Walker's fourth-quarter interception to Cleveland's eight-yard line, but the Browns responded with field goals on their next two possessions. The 49ers then missed a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds to seal the upset. Watson failed to practice in the week leading up to this win, and if the usual starter isn't ready to return in Week 7 against the Colts, Walker would likely be tabbed for another start.