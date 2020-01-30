Gustin had 13 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery over six games in 2019.

Gustin was added to the Browns' practice squad in November and elevated to the active roster soon after. With Myles Garrett (suspension) and Olivier Vernon (knee) unavailable, playing time was available for anyone that could play the edge, so Gustin's experience at linebacker and defensive end was needed. He's under contract at a reasonable rate for one more season and could be kept around as depth in 2020.