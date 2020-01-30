Browns' Porter Gustin: Fills in at edge
Gustin had 13 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery over six games in 2019.
Gustin was added to the Browns' practice squad in November and elevated to the active roster soon after. With Myles Garrett (suspension) and Olivier Vernon (knee) unavailable, playing time was available for anyone that could play the edge, so Gustin's experience at linebacker and defensive end was needed. He's under contract at a reasonable rate for one more season and could be kept around as depth in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...