Gustin was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

With just two days separating him from a matchup against the Jaguars, Gustin's transition to the inactive list sheds doubt on his Week 12 status. Having either tested positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with someone who has, Gustin will be out at least five days given this recent development. That is, of course, unless the positive COVID test is overturned by multiple subsequent negative results. Gustin logged his third start of 2020 Week 11 against the Eagles, collecting three tackles and a QB hit.