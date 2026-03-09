Williams and the Browns agreed to a two-year contract Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams is expected to take the starting linebacker spot vacated by Devin Bush after the latter signed a three-year deal with the Bears on Monday. Williams logged 100-plus tackles in four consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2024, but that streak was broken last year after he missed four games while on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. The Murray State product finished with 83 tackles (45 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, and seven pass defenses across 13 regular-season games in 2025.