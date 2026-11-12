Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams has been working through a hamstring issue as of late, although he was cleared to play against the Saints in Week 9, when he logged seven tackles (five solo) in a 23-22 overtime loss for the Browns. He's opened Week 10 prep with a limited session, and he has two more chances to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.