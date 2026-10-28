Williams finished Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans with 10 tackles (seven solo).

Williams was working through neck and back injuries during Week 7 prep, but he was cleared to play Sunday and ended up playing every single defensive snap while co-leading the Browns in tackles with Ronnie Hickman. It was the second time in three games that Williams recorded double-digit stops, and he is up to 50 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and three forced fumbles through seven regular-season contests.