Judkins has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Judkins -- who is set to ink his contract Saturday -- is not in line to play Sunday against the Bengals, but once the 2025 second-rounder is ready to join the lineup, he'll bolster a Cleveland backfield that also includes Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders. Cabot adds that the NFL is still reviewing Judkins' domestic battery case even though it was dropped, while Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the Browns are expected to get a temporary roster exemption (that can last up to two games) for the running back, who would then be able to practice but not play until the exemption is lifted, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.